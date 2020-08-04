NantHealth (NH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. On average, analysts expect NantHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. 9,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,765. The company has a market cap of $530.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.93. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

