Natera (NTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $79,722.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,152.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 305,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,555 shares of company stock worth $17,341,128. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Earnings History for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit