Natera (NTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $79,722.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,152.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 305,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,555 shares of company stock worth $17,341,128. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

