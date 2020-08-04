National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

FIZZ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,361. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Beverage by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

