National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,467. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

