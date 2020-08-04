National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

NFG stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

