National Fuel Gas (NFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.
NFG stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.