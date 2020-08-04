Next Capital Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 127,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,759 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 366,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,542,602. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

