Next Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,734,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 33,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.00. 3,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,856. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.68.

