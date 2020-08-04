Next Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,185 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,462,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $270.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

