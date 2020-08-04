Next Capital Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,462.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,478.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,377.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99. The company has a market capitalization of $998.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.