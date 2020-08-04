Next Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129,671 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $289,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,803,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $127,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,821,000 after buying an additional 595,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,603. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $225.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.46.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

