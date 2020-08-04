NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $285.63. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

