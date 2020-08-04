NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,291,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.63. 103,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $285.63. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

