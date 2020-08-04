NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

NYSE:NEE traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.60. 1,495,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,008. The stock has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $285.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.40 and a 200 day moving average of $249.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

