NexWave Capital Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. JetBlue Airways comprises about 0.3% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $44,347,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 500,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 188,041 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 553,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,661,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

