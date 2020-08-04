NexWave Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 0.6% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,131 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 332.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 82,061 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 171.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 46,906 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a current ratio of 129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

