NexWave Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,789,484. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.