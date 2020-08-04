NexWave Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Paypal comprises about 0.3% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,682,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth about $2,789,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Paypal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 46,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Paypal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.58. 274,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,114,435. The company has a market cap of $230.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $199.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,505. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

