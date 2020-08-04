NexWave Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Spotify accounts for approximately 0.5% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Spotify by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,653. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $299.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.38 and a 200 day moving average of $175.18.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.74.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

