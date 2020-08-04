Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target Lowered to $10.10 at TD Securities

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $10.25 to $10.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “tender” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBL. Bank of America increased their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of NBL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 1,255,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,919,629. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1,249.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,098,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,000 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2,360.8% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,523,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,604 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,278 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,889,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,865 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

