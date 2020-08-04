Norbord (OSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norbord (TSE:OSB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$626.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.36 million.

TSE OSB traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$42.86. 163,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.53. Norbord has a 1-year low of C$13.01 and a 1-year high of C$44.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42.

OSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CSFB increased their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

