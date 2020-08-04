Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.00.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,090. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,568,000 after buying an additional 236,863 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,192,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,017,000 after purchasing an additional 281,520 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,543,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,937,000 after purchasing an additional 140,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

