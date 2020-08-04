Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past three months. The trend is likely to continue on the back of impressive second-quarter 2020 results. The top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 238.5% and 6%, respectively, on the back of market leading businesses, innovative product and process technologies, and capabilities. Faster recovery in residential end markets, particularly in the United States, improved manufacturing leverage and strong cost controls helped it deliver solid results. Although the COVID-19 impacts continue to hurt , it expects to capitalize on near-term market demand and control costs. Also, it plans to maintain a strong conversion of adjusted earnings into free cash flow as residential, commercial and industrial markets are rebounding.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OC. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.43.

NYSE:OC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.83. 16,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,689,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

