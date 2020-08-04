Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. 6,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.