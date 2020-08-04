Parex Resources (PXT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$259.92 million during the quarter.

TSE PXT traded up C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 247,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,854. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.22 and a 12 month high of C$25.11.

PXT has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.26, for a total transaction of C$258,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,208,165.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

