Peabody Energy (BTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. 29,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTU shares. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.