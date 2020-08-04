Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$34.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$34.00 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.08.

PPL stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.55. 1,653,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,201. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.2799998 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

