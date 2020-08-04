Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$34.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$34.00 price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.08.
PPL stock traded down C$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.55. 1,653,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,201. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
