Penn Virginia (PVAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Penn Virginia to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. On average, analysts expect Penn Virginia to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PVAC traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,905. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $37.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $150.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.87.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

