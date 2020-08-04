PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

