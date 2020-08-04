PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

