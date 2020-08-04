Pi Financial Reiterates C$18.25 Price Target for Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) has been assigned a C$18.25 target price by research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of TSE:ABT traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.84. 133,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,944. The firm has a market cap of $673.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.19. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$16.23.
Absolute Software Company Profile
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.