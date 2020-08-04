Pi Financial Reiterates C$18.25 Price Target for Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) has been assigned a C$18.25 target price by research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:ABT traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.84. 133,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,944. The firm has a market cap of $673.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.19. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$16.23.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

