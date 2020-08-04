Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 472,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PG stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $330.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

