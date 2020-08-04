Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 472,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after buying an additional 23,190 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $133.64. The stock had a trading volume of 263,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The company has a market capitalization of $329.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

