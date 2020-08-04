Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,677. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.89. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.