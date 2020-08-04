Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) to announce sales of $15.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.81 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $19.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $63.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.11 billion to $65.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.96 billion to $68.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.47. 5,896,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.00. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

