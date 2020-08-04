Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$11.20 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of MRT.UN stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 72,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.10. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$12.74. The firm has a market cap of $298.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.78.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

