Salem Media Group (SALM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $58.25 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.51%. On average, analysts expect Salem Media Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. 3,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,706. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

SALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

