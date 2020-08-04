SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
SD traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.48. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 195.22%.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.
