SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SD traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,203. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.48. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $40.33 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 195.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 99.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 158,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 62.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,422 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

