Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,678. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

