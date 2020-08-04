Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,021 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.70. 7,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,450. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

