Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWM stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. 4,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.30. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

