Scotiabank Boosts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$21.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of CI Financial stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 391,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.31. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$10.53 and a 1 year high of C$25.81.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$499.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.2200002 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

