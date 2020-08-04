Scotiabank Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$36.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGM. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 157,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$20.96 and a 12-month high of C$40.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.18.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$782.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.1800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

