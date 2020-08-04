Scotiabank Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$24.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.42.

AC stock traded down C$0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,404,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,488. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

