Short Interest in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Decreases By 5.8%

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. 526,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,772,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 113.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit