Short Interest in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Decreases By 5.8%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. 526,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,772,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 113.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

