Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,207,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.72. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 91,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $1,607,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,227,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $209,607.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,481,018 shares in the company, valued at $35,751,774.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,444,642 shares of company stock worth $90,517,622.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Snap by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Snap by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snap by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 246,286 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

