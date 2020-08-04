SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

XOM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 539,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

