SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after acquiring an additional 65,602 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 120,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.81. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $118.49.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.