SOL Capital Management CO Has $404,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6,923.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 68,128 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 111,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 22,717 shares during the period.

FNDB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.06. 3,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,399. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

