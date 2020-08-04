SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 41,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 48.51 and a current ratio of 48.51. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.51 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

ARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

