SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.59. The company had a trading volume of 161,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,160. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.00 and a 200-day moving average of $276.82.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

